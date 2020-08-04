Sailings to depart as scheduled

Tue, 04 Aug 2020
The Steam Packet Company has confirmed today's Heysham sailings will go ahead.
Both sailings faced disruption and cancellation due to adverse weather conditions.
The Ben-my-Chree will leave Douglas at 8:45am and arrive into Heysham at 12:30pm.
The return crossing will leave Heysham earlier than planned at 1:45pm instead of 2:15pm.
Passengers are asked to check-in as normal.
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.