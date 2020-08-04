Latest News Headlines
Sailings to depart as scheduled

Tue, 04 Aug 2020

© Copyright David Dixon and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence.

The Steam Packet Company has confirmed today's Heysham sailings will go ahead.

Both sailings faced disruption and cancellation due to adverse weather conditions.

The Ben-my-Chree will leave Douglas at 8:45am and arrive into Heysham at 12:30pm.

The return crossing will leave Heysham earlier than planned at 1:45pm instead of 2:15pm. 

Passengers are asked to check-in as normal.

 

