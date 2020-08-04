Sailings to depart as scheduled



The Steam Packet Company has confirmed today's Heysham sailings will go ahead.

Both sailings faced disruption and cancellation due to adverse weather conditions.

The Ben-my-Chree will leave Douglas at 8:45am and arrive into Heysham at 12:30pm.

The return crossing will leave Heysham earlier than planned at 1:45pm instead of 2:15pm.

Passengers are asked to check-in as normal.