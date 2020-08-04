Manx businesses warned against inadequate PPE

Businesses on the Island looking to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) are being urged to check it complies with European standards, after concerns were raised in the UK.

The UK’s Health & Safety at Work Inspectorate claim a substantial number of face masks claiming to be of KN95 standard, provide an inadequate level of protection. It also warned they are likely to be poor quality products, accompanied by fake or fraudulent paperwork.

Following their concerns, the Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading are making local businesses, which are looking to purchase face masks for use as PPE aware of the safety alert.

Suppliers on the Island should also check stocks of masks designated KN95, a performance rating under a Chinese standard.

Martyn Perkins MHK, Chair of the IoMOFT, said: ‘We will not hesitate to take appropriate and proportionate enforcement action where anyone is found to be selling counterfeit or unsafe face masks as PPE in the Island.’