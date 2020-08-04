Summer internship scheme launched for Manx students

A new internship programme has been launched on the Island for 18 to 25 year olds.

The Summer Internship Programme will be run by the Department of Enterprise and led by Business Isle of Man.

The scheme is being supported by the £100m Economic Recovery Fund announced by the Treasury Minister Alf Cannan last month.

Placements will last for an average of six weeks, with flexible options for them to run for shorter or longer periods if required.

A full wage support will be provided for individuals to undertake work placements with businesses, third sector and other organisations.