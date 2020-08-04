Sessions regarding Climate Change Bill

A series of climate change drop-in sessions will take place this month.

Four sessions regarding the Climate Change Bill will be held with the first in Ramsey tomorrow.

People will able to find out more about the legislation, consultation process and any questions answered.

The first drop-in session takes place at Ramsey Town Hall tomorrow between 12pm and 7pm.

Further sessions will be held at the Henry Bloom Noble Library in Douglas on Thursday, Peel Centenary Centre on Wednesday 19th August and Port St Mary Town Hall on Thursday 20th August.

The Climate Change bill is expected to have its first reading in the House of Keys this October.