Contract Worker Dies at KWC

Tue, 04 Aug 2020

Library Picture: King Williams College
A 56-year-old man has died following a workplace accident at King William’s College this morning.

SCS employee Gary Skelding has been named by the company, after emergency services attended what was described as a serious incident at the school earlier.

Police have confirmed an investigation has been launched to establish exactly what happened. In a statement, SCS described Mr Skelding as an ‘invaluable team member’ and says it is working with the Health and Safety Executive to find the root cause of the incident.

The death is not being treated as suspicious. SCS sends its ‘deepest condolences to Gary’s wife Alison and his family’.

 

