Police investigate damage to toilet block

Wed, 05 Aug 2020
Police are investigating criminal damage caused to a block of toilets in Port Erin.
Officers say damage was caused to the male toilets and the bus depot.
A hand dryer was removed by kicking or punching it off the wall.
This damage will cost the commissioners money to either replace or fix it.
The toilets been temporarily closed due to the damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Headquarters.
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.