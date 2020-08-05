Latest News Headlines
Police investigate damage to toilet block

Wed, 05 Aug 2020


Police are investigating criminal damage caused to a block of toilets in Port Erin.

Officers say damage was caused to the male toilets and the bus depot.

A hand dryer was removed by kicking or punching it off the wall.

This damage will cost the commissioners money to either replace or fix it.

The toilets been temporarily closed due to the damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Headquarters.

 

