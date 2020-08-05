Latest News Headlines
Sign up for online services and save time says Government

Wed, 05 Aug 2020


The Manx Government is urging people make use of online services to pay for bills and complete tax returns.

There has been an increase in users on the Government Website following the launch of the Manx Entry Permits last month.

One of the most popular ways to use Online Services is to submit a personal tax return - the number has been rising steadily and was over 48 per cent in 2018-19 tax year.

 

 

