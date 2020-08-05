School comes under government control

A Manx Gaelic primary school on the Island will be managed by the Isle of Man government in September.

Bunscoill Ghaelgagh (Manx language primary school) will become part of the mainstream education system – the first time a wholly Government run school has ever delivered the curriculum through Manx.

This initiative began in 1999, when a group of parents whose children were attending the recently established Mooinjer Veggey Manx language playgroup decided to establish a Manx language school.

Following an approach from the parents, the Isle of Man Government agreed to establish a trial half-day a week Manx language session for primary school children and this soon had over a dozen children regularly attending.

There was also a renewed recognition of the value of the Manx language in the 1990s, which led to the introduction of Manx being taught in schools, officers being appointed to promote and develop Manx language and the establishment of specialist playgroups and nurseries.

In September 2001, the first class of pupils started a new term sharing premises at Ballacottier School. With increased interest the classes grew and moved to the site of the old St John’s school in January 2003.

The Manx language charity Mooinjer Veggey has managed to develop the school since then.

Staff will be directly employed by the Government and be able to benefit from the terms and conditions and pension provisions enjoyed by all other teachers on the Isle of Man.