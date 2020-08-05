Latest News Headlines
Appeal after non-stop collision

Wed, 05 Aug 2020


Police are appealing for information following a non-stop collision in Strang.

It happened between 9:30pm on Saturday and 9:30am the following day.

A vehicle collided with a stationary, unattended vehicle, parked in the area of Coronation Terrace.

The vehicle in question made no attempt to stop or report the collision, leaving the scene. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters.

 

