Thousands of pounds worth of damage caused in fail to stop collision

Police are linking two incidents after thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused.

A vehicle collided with a stone wall on Foxdale Road causing £1000 worth of damage and made off from the scene between 10pm on Sunday and 6am on Monday.

Another fail to stop collision occurred the previous day on the Dalby Road with similar circumstances; a vehicle collided with a stone wall causing thousands of pounds worth of damage before making off from the scene.

Officers say the two incidents are believed to be linked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters.