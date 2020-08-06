Isle of Man and Guernsey agree reciprocal health agreement

The Manx Government has confirmed travellers from the Isle of Man to Guernsey will not have to pay for emergency medical treatment.

A new temporary health agreement has been reached and will only last for the duration of the air corridor between the islands.

Subsequent care and any air ambulance transfers from the islands to the UK will also be covered by the agreement.

Health Minister David Ashford says the agreement is a "progressive step for the mutual benefit of our people".

Both islands have been free of confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a prolonged period.

Travellers will still need travel and medical insurance to meet the cost of health services which are not covered by the reciprocal health agreement, including repatriation, ambulance services, GP appointments and dental care, which remain chargeable if they are required by an individual.