Damage caused to garden wall

Thu, 06 Aug 2020


Police are appealing for information after damage was caused to a garden wall in Douglas.

The incident happened between 5:00pm on Saturday and 12:00pm on Sunday.

A vehicle collided with a garden wall in the location of Dreeym Beary on the Tromode Estate.

The vehicle in question has made no attempt to stop or report the collision, and the wall was knocked over.

Any witnesses are urged to contact Police Headquarters on 631212. Alternatively, if you wish to report any information anonymously you can do so by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

