Canada Goose killed after dog attack

Thu, 06 Aug 2020
A Canada Goose has died following reports of a dog attack.
Manx Wild Bird Aid says the bird was found by volunteers in Ramsey.
The charity said the bird was ’left to suffer’ after the attack.
A statement on social media said: "Please keep your dogs on leads around waterfowl, you may think your dog just wants to play but the birds are terrified, and even a little nip can cause infection and a slow, painful death for the bird days later."
