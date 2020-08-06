Canada Goose killed after dog attack

A Canada Goose has died following reports of a dog attack.

Manx Wild Bird Aid says the bird was found by volunteers in Ramsey.

The charity said the bird was ’left to suffer’ after the attack.

A statement on social media said: "Please keep your dogs on leads around waterfowl, you may think your dog just wants to play but the birds are terrified, and even a little nip can cause infection and a slow, painful death for the bird days later."