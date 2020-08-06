No appeal to Laxey Sewage plans from Manx Utilities
Thu, 06 Aug 2020
By Aaron Ibanez - Local Democracy Reporter
Manx Utilities will not appeal the planning committee’s decision to reject its sewage treatment plans for Laxey.
Instead, it says it will look for a ‘holistic solution’ which is ‘the most appropriate and best for Garff’.
Last month, plans for a controversial facility for the village harbour-side were voted down which delighted many residents in Laxey.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker, who is chairman of Manx Utilities, says ‘all potential options for this challenging physical environment’ will now be explored.
‘We of course must be mindful that there needs to be balanced consideration of benefits and impacts’ he said in a statement today (6 August), ‘which can only be achieved by reviewing and evaluating all options together.
‘There are no easy solutions and every potential option will have its strengths and weaknesses, so we need to recognise that it will be impossible to please everyone.’
On Twitter, MHK for Garff Daphne Caine called the decision ‘excellent news’.
