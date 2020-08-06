Education Minister disappointed at union strike decision

The Education Minister says he is dissapointed after teachers on the Island voted in favour of strike action.

One of the four unions representing teachers balloted its members for strike action in a dispute over pay.

In their letter, the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) said it has balloted its 481 members, who work in the Island's schools, regarding strike action and action short of strike. Of the 481 entitled to vote, 275 (57%) did so, with 234 voting to strike.

In the same ballot 261 members backed action short of strike. The vast majority of those who voted work in the Island's five secondary schools. The NASUWT also balloted 60 members at University College Isle of Man, half of which voted, with 26 voting for strike action.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: 'I am extremely disappointed to receive this letter from the NASUWT. It comes at a time when hundreds of our pupils are about to receive their grades.

'Almost all our children's education has been heavily impacted due to the pandemic and this decision will only lead to further stress and anxiety when they begin their new school year.'