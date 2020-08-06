Latest News Headlines
Lessons learned from early days of the pandemic - Quayle

Thu, 06 Aug 2020


Howard Quayle says his government are in a stronger position to deal with coronavirus should it return to the Isle of Man.

He’s hoping a vaccine will have been created by the end of the year which would mean any decisions on repatriation, borders and lockdown restrictions would be different to those made at the start of the pandemic.

The Chief Minister insists a strict stance had to be adopted early on to protect the vast majority of the population and the most vulnerable in society.

However, Mr Quayle believes he and his top team are at a better standpoint having learned from the experiences of the past five months:

 

