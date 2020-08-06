IOM-bound cruise cancelled after passengers catch coronavirus

Thu, 06 Aug 2020
A Norwegian cruise firm has cancelled a trip to the Isle of Man after a number of passengers aboard the vessel contracted coronavirus.
Hurtigruten’s boat, MS Roald Amundsen, was due to stop off in Douglas during a tour of the British Isles, despite non-Manx residents still unable to enter the Island without a special permit.
The cruise had been due to visit the Isle of Man in September but, after 41 people onboard the boat tested positive for Covid-19, the journey will no longer go ahead.
Before the cancellation was confirmed, MS Roald Amundsen was set to become the first expedition cruise ship to depart from a UK port since the country entered coronavirus lockdown in March.
