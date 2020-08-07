Road repairs in Castletown

The Department of Infrastructure will carry out patch repairs to a road in Castletown next week.

Malew Street will be closed daily from Monday until Friday between 9am and 4pm.

Department officials are asking for all parked vehicles to be removed from the road in order that the work may take place.

DOI recently had an inspection undertaken of Malew Street’s drainage system. It says the road surface has been inspected and a decision made that safety critical repairs cannot be delayed pending a resolution to those drainage issues.