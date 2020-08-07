Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing
Loading ...

Listen Live
Facebook

Commonwealth Games Association in search for intern

Fri, 07 Aug 2020


The Isle of Man Commonwealth Games Association are looking for an intern ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 44 week placement will be based at the CGA office at the National Sports Centre in Douglas.

The placement is part of the eqUIP program which is an initiative of the Commonwealth Games Federation, which it runs in partnership with various universities in the 6 continental regions of the Commonwealth. 

Anyone interested is asked to send a resume and cover letter by 15 August 2020 by email to iomcga@outlook.com

 

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive