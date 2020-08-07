Commonwealth Games Association in search for intern

The Isle of Man Commonwealth Games Association are looking for an intern ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 44 week placement will be based at the CGA office at the National Sports Centre in Douglas.

The placement is part of the eqUIP program which is an initiative of the Commonwealth Games Federation, which it runs in partnership with various universities in the 6 continental regions of the Commonwealth.

Anyone interested is asked to send a resume and cover letter by 15 August 2020 by email to iomcga@outlook.com