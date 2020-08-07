Western civic amenity site puts expansion 'on hold'



By Aaron Ibanez - Local Democracy Reporter

A proposed £200,000 expansion of the western civic amenity site has been put on hold.

Improvements to recycling storage and drainage, as well as an increase to car parking, were due to get underway this year at the St John’s facility.

But the WCAS Board has decided to postpone any new developments until an internal audit of its finances is carried out.

At present, the amenity site is maintained by rate contributions from the Commissioners in Michael, Patrick, German, Malew and Peel.