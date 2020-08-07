Pumping Garff's sewage 'a costly option' says MU Chair



By Aaron Ibanez - Local Democracy Reporter

Pumping sewage from Laxey to Onchan to solve the area’s waste problem would be a ‘costly option’ for Manx Utilities, according to its chairman.

But Tim Baker says the idea ‘can be explored further’ despite an initial report finding it ‘expensive and very challenging’.

It’s a favoured solution by campaigners Best For Laxey, but would potentially still require a pump station at the contested Cairns site, which sits in part of the harbour.

Mr Baker says the method will be ‘hard to justify’

Following the planning committee’s rejection of an application for a sewage treatment plant, Manx Utilities has said it will not appeal the decision.

Instead, it says alternatives will be looked at again that may include Baldrine as well as Laxey to form what it calls a ‘holisitic’ approach for the area.

Although it ‘doesn’t sit right with him’, Mr Baker has also refused to rule out the extension of the current outfall pipeline, which is responsible for the poor water quality in the bay.