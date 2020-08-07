Businessman who breached Emergency Powers Act has conviction quashed



Douglas courthouse

A businessman who gave false information when arriving on the Island via private jet has had his conviction quashed.

Richard Powell had been sentenced to six weeks custody and ordered to pay £125 after pleading guilty to breaching the Emergency Powers Act.

Instead of his own name, Mr Powell called himself "Richard Howell" as well as lying about his date of birth and place of residence.

However, a review has found the declaration about which jurisdictions were classed as “infected areas” was not made until 22 March 2020 - two days after the 59-year-old’s arrival on the Island.

It was concluded that the new laws were unfamiliar to Mr Powell’s legal representation at the time, therefore he was incorrectly advised to plead guilty.

Upon review, Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes withdrew the charge and revoked the sentence.