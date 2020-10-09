Coronavirus: Day 7 COVID-19 Test to be removed

The Manx Government has confirmed the option of getting a COVID-19 test on the 7th day of quarantine will be revoked from this weekend.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the option would be removed from Sunday.

Anyone returning to the Island will only have the option to go into self-isolation for fourteen days.

Mr Quayle warned any community spread of coronavirus would see the Island's borders tightened again.