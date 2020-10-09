Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing
Loading ...

Listen Live
Facebook

Coronavirus: Day 7 COVID-19 Test to be removed

Fri, 09 Oct 2020


The Manx Government has confirmed the option of getting a COVID-19 test on the 7th day of quarantine will be revoked from this weekend.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the option would be removed from Sunday.

Anyone returning to the Island will only have the option to go into self-isolation for fourteen days.

Mr Quayle warned any community spread of coronavirus would see the Island's borders tightened again.

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive