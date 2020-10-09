Tynwald to consider new government division to focus on flood risk and coastal management

Tynwald Members will be asked to approve transferring responsibility for flood risk preparedness and coastal management to the Department of Infrastructure at this month’s sitting.

The Transfer of Flood Risk Management and Related Functions Order 2020 will be moved by Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker MHK, who also holds the position of Chairman of Manx Utilities.

Responsibility for flooding and coastal protection currently sits across a number of Departments and agencies of the Manx Government.

If approved, a new division will be created within the DoI, drawing staff and resources together under a director and delegated Member with responsibility for ensuring delivery.

A number of positions would move into the new division from both Manx Utilities and the Meteorological Office; and conversations are already underway with those staff who may be affected.