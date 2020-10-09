Latest News Headlines
Lifeboat launched after person reported entering the sea

Fri, 09 Oct 2020

Credit: RNLI/Michael Howland
Douglas lifeboat crew were called out last night following the report of a person entering the sea off Douglas beach.

While the Coastguards searched along the beach the lifeboat crew conducted a shoreline search from the sea north as far as Derby Castle and back utilising both the lifeboat’s search lights and parachute flares.

The Tower of Refuge was searched but no one was found there.

The lifeboat crew made a further sweep of the Douglas shore line before returning to land.

 

