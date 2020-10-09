Plans unveiled for glamping pods at South Barrule plantation

Plans to build a visitor centre and glamping pods in one of the Island’s most popular woodlands have been unveiled.



South Barrule plantation, near Foxdale, already offers a host of leisure activities including Ape Mann, Laser Mayhem and Segway, alongside purpose built mountain bike trails.



The Manx Government is now looking to enable the introduction of more facilities to further develop the area as a destination for outdoor enthusiasts.



A planning application will be submitted soon, which if successful, will allow the potential site to be put out to tender, which will create an opportunity for a business to rent, develop and operate the site.



The proposal includes the creation of a visitor centre that would offer a range of additional facilities for guests and existing businesses to use including catering. It will also include toilet facilities and act as a classroom and information centre.



Plans will also see the creation of 40 glamping pods and luxury lodges. The proposed facilities will be fully inclusive, with wheelchair friendly walkways linking all areas of the site, alongside sensory areas for visually impaired visitors to enjoy. A number of the glamping pods will also be modified for better access.

