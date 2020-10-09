Latest News Headlines
Green councillor calls for people-friendly streets

Fri, 09 Oct 2020


Douglas should follow in the footsteps of various cities in the UK when it comes to tackling the problem of speeding in the area.

Green party councillor Andrew Bentley also feels people-friendly streets would discourage motorists from rodent running.

He wants to see residential roads remodelled to prevent drivers using them as shortcuts.

But Mr Bentley says there’s ‘no silver bullet’ to solve the issue.

He spoke to Local Democracy Reporter Chris Cave:
 

Media

  • Bentley Routes

 

