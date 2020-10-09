Flu jabs 'more important than ever'



By Chris Cave - Local Democracy Reporter

Today is the final day residents in Ramsey can obtain a flu vaccination without making an appointment.

Ramsey Group Practice is holding drop-in sessions for patients at the Courthouse building until 6pm.

Those with symptoms associated with Covid-19 and anyone self-isolating are being told not to attend.

Commissioners Chairman Andy Cowie says flu jabs this year are more important than ever:

