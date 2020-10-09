Flu jabs 'more important than ever'
Fri, 09 Oct 2020
By Chris Cave - Local Democracy Reporter
Today is the final day residents in Ramsey can obtain a flu vaccination without making an appointment.
Ramsey Group Practice is holding drop-in sessions for patients at the Courthouse building until 6pm.
Those with symptoms associated with Covid-19 and anyone self-isolating are being told not to attend.
Commissioners Chairman Andy Cowie says flu jabs this year are more important than ever:
Media
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.
- In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
- In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
- If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed