Seven recognised in Queen's Birthday Birthday Honours

Fri, 09 Oct 2020
Seven people from the Isle of Man will be recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours.
This year’s announcement was postponed from June due to the Pandemic and includes three COVID-19 Honours for the Island.
Mr Mark Kenyon MBE
A volunteer crew member with the Ramsey Lifeboat, Mr Kenyon has responded to
innumerable callouts (or ‘shouts’) at any time of the day and night for over 30 years. As
Coxswain for over 20 years, he leads his crew out in all weathers. He is also a regular
volunteer trainer at the Ramsey RNLI Station and shows his care for all crew members. A
natural leader, he is held in high respect by his crew, who trust him with their lives. For
outstanding contribution to the RNLI in the Isle of Man, Mr Mark Kenyon is made an MBE in
The Queen’s Birthday Honours List, 2020.
Mrs Thelma Lomax MBE
Mrs Lomax is a prolific fundraiser, volunteer and organiser Manx charities, especially
Women’s Aid and its associated Refuge, which she founded 30 years ago. She remains the
driving force behind its fundraising. She is also actively involved with Relate Isle of Man, the
Manx Osteoporosis Society and the Ellan Vannin Residential Home, and previously she played
a big part in supporting Hospice IOM, the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundations, the Police
Consultative Forum, and the Isle of Man and NW England Soroptimists. She has raised
hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity over the last three decades, making the Isle of
Man a better place to live. For outstanding contribution and service to Manx Charities, Mrs
Thelma Lomax is awarded an MBE in The Queen’s Birthday Honours List, 2020.
Mrs Christine Carter BEM
With 35 years of experience in the Laxey and Lonan Anti-Cancer Association, Mrs Carter is an
expert and dedicated volunteer Chair and Secretary, who has helped to raise around £200,000
for the Charity. Her fundraising ideas have varied, the most successful being pop-up shops,
charity dinners and choral concerts. She puts all her efforts into each venture, leading from the
front and collaborating with a team of helpers. Her drive, commitment and energy have won
the respect of the local community. For services to the Laxey & Lonan Branch of the Isle of
Man Anti-Cancer Association, The Queen has recognised Mrs Christine Carter with the award
of a British Empire Medal in the Birthday Honours List, 2020.
Mr ‘Harry’ Owens BEM
Manx honey is amongst the purest because the Isle of Man is free of deadly mites and beetles.
This is due substantially to the work of Mr Owens who, for almost 40 years, has been the
Island’s bee inspector. He continues to work tirelessly to promote the good health of Manx
apiculture and preservation of the indigenous black northern European bee. In 2019, at the age
of 83 and shortly after receiving a knee replacement, Mr Owens spent over 3 weeks in Burundi
teaching 200 local beekeepers how to care for their bees, and showing another 100 women and
young men how to make protective clothing and beehives. He has done enormous voluntary
work to ensure the sustainability of Manx beekeeping which he promoted worldwide. For
outstanding services to beekeeping, The Queen has recognised Mr Henry (Harry) Owens with
the award of a British Empire Medal in the Birthday Honours List, 2020.
COVID-19 Honours
Hon David Ashford MBE MHK
Since March 2020 the Manx community has shown remarkable courage and compassion in the
face of the Pandemic. Mr Ashford has been at the centre of the Island’s efforts to suppress the
spread and has shown strong leadership of the Health and Social Care Services. His has
absorbed medical information and presented it to the public in a clear and understandable way.
He has expertly answered questions at press briefings with kindness and humour in equal
measure. He has instilled confidence at a challenging time for all and has shown selfless
commitment and an unquestionable sense of duty. For outstanding services to the Isle of Man
during the COVID-19 Pandemic, Hon David Ashford MHK is made an MBE in The Queen’s
Birthday Honours List, 2020.
Mr Peter Duffy MBE
Mr Peter Duffy is a Consultant Urologist at Nobles Hospital. During the crisis he could not
continue his usual surgical work and he dedicated himself to helping patients and staff around
the wards in whatever way was needed. He fed and washed patients, served meals, cleaned and
changed beds, attended Intensive Care twice a day help to ventilated patients feel more
comfortable, and contacted the wards on his days off to check on patients’ progress and staff
welfare. A caring man, Mr Duffy sat with and read to end of life patients to comfort them in
the absence of their relatives. All this care and assistance was out of his own initiative. He was
an example to those around him. For outstanding support to the Isle of Man during the
COVID-19 Pandemic, Mr Peter Duffy is made an MBE in The Queen’s Birthday Honours
List, 2020.
Mr Gareth Hinge MBE
When the Isle of Man was first struck by COVID-19 and went into lockdown, Mr Hinge
quickly realised that vulnerable people in the North needed support, particularly with food and
regular medicines. Along with fellow coaches at Ramsey Rugby Club, he organised a team of
Club members to provide that support. He coordinated the efforts and, once the concept was
proven, expanded the team to embrace volunteers from the wider community. For an initiative
of this sort to succeed required vision, leadership, organisation and determination – all of
which Mr Hinge showed. He also united the rugby club and the wider population. For
outstanding community service on the Isle of Man during the COVID-19 Pandemic, Mr Gareth
Hinge is made an MBE in The Queen’s Birthday Honours List, 2020.
