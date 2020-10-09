Seven recognised in Queen's Birthday Birthday Honours



Seven people from the Isle of Man will be recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

This year’s announcement was postponed from June due to the Pandemic and includes three COVID-19 Honours for the Island.

A volunteer crew member with the Ramsey Lifeboat, Mr Kenyon has responded to

innumerable callouts (or ‘shouts’) at any time of the day and night for over 30 years. As

Coxswain for over 20 years, he leads his crew out in all weathers. He is also a regular

volunteer trainer at the Ramsey RNLI Station and shows his care for all crew members. A

natural leader, he is held in high respect by his crew, who trust him with their lives. For

outstanding contribution to the RNLI in the Isle of Man, Mr Mark Kenyon is made an MBE in

The Queen’s Birthday Honours List, 2020.



Mrs Thelma Lomax MBE

Mrs Lomax is a prolific fundraiser, volunteer and organiser Manx charities, especially

Women’s Aid and its associated Refuge, which she founded 30 years ago. She remains the

driving force behind its fundraising. She is also actively involved with Relate Isle of Man, the

Manx Osteoporosis Society and the Ellan Vannin Residential Home, and previously she played

a big part in supporting Hospice IOM, the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundations, the Police

Consultative Forum, and the Isle of Man and NW England Soroptimists. She has raised

hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity over the last three decades, making the Isle of

Man a better place to live. For outstanding contribution and service to Manx Charities, Mrs

Thelma Lomax is awarded an MBE in The Queen’s Birthday Honours List, 2020.



Mrs Christine Carter BEM

With 35 years of experience in the Laxey and Lonan Anti-Cancer Association, Mrs Carter is an

expert and dedicated volunteer Chair and Secretary, who has helped to raise around £200,000

for the Charity. Her fundraising ideas have varied, the most successful being pop-up shops,

charity dinners and choral concerts. She puts all her efforts into each venture, leading from the

front and collaborating with a team of helpers. Her drive, commitment and energy have won

the respect of the local community. For services to the Laxey & Lonan Branch of the Isle of

Man Anti-Cancer Association, The Queen has recognised Mrs Christine Carter with the award

of a British Empire Medal in the Birthday Honours List, 2020.



Mr ‘Harry’ Owens BEM

Manx honey is amongst the purest because the Isle of Man is free of deadly mites and beetles.

This is due substantially to the work of Mr Owens who, for almost 40 years, has been the

Island’s bee inspector. He continues to work tirelessly to promote the good health of Manx

apiculture and preservation of the indigenous black northern European bee. In 2019, at the age

of 83 and shortly after receiving a knee replacement, Mr Owens spent over 3 weeks in Burundi

teaching 200 local beekeepers how to care for their bees, and showing another 100 women and

young men how to make protective clothing and beehives. He has done enormous voluntary

work to ensure the sustainability of Manx beekeeping which he promoted worldwide. For

outstanding services to beekeeping, The Queen has recognised Mr Henry (Harry) Owens with

the award of a British Empire Medal in the Birthday Honours List, 2020.



COVID-19 Honours





Hon David Ashford MBE MHK

Since March 2020 the Manx community has shown remarkable courage and compassion in the

face of the Pandemic. Mr Ashford has been at the centre of the Island’s efforts to suppress the

spread and has shown strong leadership of the Health and Social Care Services. His has

absorbed medical information and presented it to the public in a clear and understandable way.

He has expertly answered questions at press briefings with kindness and humour in equal

measure. He has instilled confidence at a challenging time for all and has shown selfless

commitment and an unquestionable sense of duty. For outstanding services to the Isle of Man

during the COVID-19 Pandemic, Hon David Ashford MHK is made an MBE in The Queen’s

Birthday Honours List, 2020.

Mr Peter Duffy MBE

Mr Peter Duffy is a Consultant Urologist at Nobles Hospital. During the crisis he could not

continue his usual surgical work and he dedicated himself to helping patients and staff around

the wards in whatever way was needed. He fed and washed patients, served meals, cleaned and

changed beds, attended Intensive Care twice a day help to ventilated patients feel more

comfortable, and contacted the wards on his days off to check on patients’ progress and staff

welfare. A caring man, Mr Duffy sat with and read to end of life patients to comfort them in

the absence of their relatives. All this care and assistance was out of his own initiative. He was

an example to those around him. For outstanding support to the Isle of Man during the

COVID-19 Pandemic, Mr Peter Duffy is made an MBE in The Queen’s Birthday Honours

List, 2020.



Mr Gareth Hinge MBE

When the Isle of Man was first struck by COVID-19 and went into lockdown, Mr Hinge

quickly realised that vulnerable people in the North needed support, particularly with food and

regular medicines. Along with fellow coaches at Ramsey Rugby Club, he organised a team of

Club members to provide that support. He coordinated the efforts and, once the concept was

proven, expanded the team to embrace volunteers from the wider community. For an initiative

of this sort to succeed required vision, leadership, organisation and determination – all of

which Mr Hinge showed. He also united the rugby club and the wider population. For

outstanding community service on the Isle of Man during the COVID-19 Pandemic, Mr Gareth

Hinge is made an MBE in The Queen’s Birthday Honours List, 2020.