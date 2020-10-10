Latest News Headlines
Woman killed in Ramsey collision

Sat, 10 Oct 2020


A woman has died following a serious collision in Ramsey.

Emergency services were called to Lezayre Road at 1am this morning.

The collision happened in the area of Auldyn School.

Investigating officers have confirmed a pedestrian involved in the collision has died.

Witnesses are being urged to come forward by contact the Roads Policing Unit on 631212.

 

