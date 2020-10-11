New case of COVID-19 detected

A new case of COVID-19 has been detected in the Isle of Man. It follows an individual who had recently travelled to the United Kingdom testing positive for the virus.



The other members of the household have tested negative for the virus but all are now self-isolating for 14 days.



The contact tracing team are identifying and speaking with anyone who may have come into close contact with the individual.



Today’s new case takes the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the Isle of Man to six.