Stolen car recovered by officers

Mon, 08 Feb 2021
Police have recovered a vehicle reported as stolen in Douglas.
The White Nissan Cube was stolen from a driveway on Thursday night.
Officers are now appealing for information after the vehicle was found damaged.
They want to speak to the owner of a vehicle after red paint possibly from colliding with another vehicle was found.
If you think this is your vehicle that's been hit, please contact Douglas Police Headquarters on 631212.
