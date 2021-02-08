Stolen car recovered by officers

Police have recovered a vehicle reported as stolen in Douglas.

The White Nissan Cube was stolen from a driveway on Thursday night.

Officers are now appealing for information after the vehicle was found damaged.

They want to speak to the owner of a vehicle after red paint possibly from colliding with another vehicle was found.

If you think this is your vehicle that's been hit, please contact Douglas Police Headquarters on 631212.