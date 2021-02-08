Chief Minister visits Vaccination Hub

The Chief Minister was given a tour of the new COVID-19 vaccination hub at Ronaldsway on Friday.

Howard Quayle said: "My thanks to the team at our Airport Vaccination Hub who kindly took the time to show me around and talk through their progress in vaccinating those at greatest risk from COVID-19 in the Isle of Man. They're doing a remarkable job."

More than 11,000 jabs have now been administered on the Isle of Man.