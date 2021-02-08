Hedge cutting reminder ahead of bird nesting season

People are reminded to trim hedges on their land before the start of the bird nesting season.

Hedgerows are an important part of the countryside and provide wildlife with food, shelter and important breeding sites.

To protect flowers, birds and other creatures that use them, people are asked to avoid trimming their hedges between 1 March and 31 August, unless it is a safety risk.

Although roadside hedges are the landowner’s responsibility, the Manx Government manages the cutting of certain areas in the interest of public safety, for example keeping footpaths clear and maintaining good visibility for road users.

Nesting birds are legally protected and intentionally or recklessly destroying a nest, eggs or chicks could lead to a £10,000 fine.

Farmers are advised to cut their hedges every two to three years to make sure there is always suitable habitat and berries available for birds.