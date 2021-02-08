Warning for ice and frost until Thursday

Mon, 08 Feb 2021
Motorists are being warned to watch out for icy patches this morning.
A yellow weather warning for ice and frost remains in force until Thursday afternoon.
Forecasters at Ronaldsway Met Office say a hard freeze is expected on higher ground with lower sheltered areas being prone at times.
Any untreated damp or wet areas from seepage / runoff etc. will readily turn to ice.
There's also a risk of isolated light snow showers, but amounts will be small, and for most of the time it will be generally dry on the island until later in the week.
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.