Warning for ice and frost until Thursday

Motorists are being warned to watch out for icy patches this morning.

A yellow weather warning for ice and frost remains in force until Thursday afternoon.

Forecasters at Ronaldsway Met Office say a hard freeze is expected on higher ground with lower sheltered areas being prone at times.

Any untreated damp or wet areas from seepage / runoff etc. will readily turn to ice.

There's also a risk of isolated light snow showers, but amounts will be small, and for most of the time it will be generally dry on the island until later in the week.