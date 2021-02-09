Over 75s invited to register for COVID-19 vaccine

Letters inviting residents aged between 75 and 79 to book their vaccination appointments are currently being delivered, marking the next phase of Island’s COVID-19 vaccination programme.



It comes as more than 70% of the top two priority groups have received their first jab and nearly 12,000 jabs have been administered in total.



Included with the letter is an information leaflet explaining what is involved in having a vaccination as well as the crucial role the vaccination programme plays in the fight against COVID-19.



The letter invites individuals to register in the first instance with 111. The 111 team will subsequently contact them with their appointment details - sometimes at short notice, in order to avoid wastage of vaccine and to maximise the health benefits for older and vulnerable people.



Separate home vaccination appointments can be made for those who are housebound, and the 111 team are also offering support to regular users of patient transport services who do not have a carer, relative or friend who can bring them to the vaccination hub.



Invitation letters to the next priority group - residents who are extremely clinically vulnerable and their carers, and the over-70s - are due to be issued over the coming 10 days. Residents are asked not to call 111 until they receive their invitation letter.

