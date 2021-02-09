Latest News Headlines
Job losses and coronavirus on HOK agenda

Tue, 09 Feb 2021


Jobs losses at Lloyds, coronavirus and climate change will be on the House of Keys agenda today.

The prospect of introducing a non-emergency telephone line will be asked Arbory, Castletown & Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse.

Education Minister Dr Alex Allinson will also deliver a statement to the house.

The sitting will begin at 10am.

 

