Port St Mary RNLI paged to assist kite surfer in difficulty

Tue, 09 Feb 2021
The lifeboat were called out earlier today to assist a kite surfer at Derbyhaven.
The kite surfer was observed by a member of the public becoming separated from their board and appeared to be in difficulty and getting pulled out to sea.
Port St Mary Lifeboat were called out at just before 10:30am.
The kite surfer had managed to make it safely back to shore without assistance.
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.