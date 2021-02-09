Shortlist for the 2020 Isle of Man Sports Awards revealed.

The shortlist for the 2020 Isle of Man Sports Awards has been revealed.



The annual celebration will see the Island’s top athletes, teams and coaches recognised in front of sports fans at the Villa Marina in Douglas on 25 March, with 11 awards up for grabs.



The event will also shine a light on the unsung heroes who worked tirelessly, despite the global pandemic, to keep sports on track.



The highlight of the night will be the crowning of the Island’s sportsman and sportswoman of the year– with seven stars shortlisted in both categories.



Sportsman of the Year nominees:

• Sam Brand (cycling)

• Niall Cummins (football)

• Tom Gandy (golf)

• Ollie Lockley (athletics)

• Jamie McCanney (enduro)

• Christian Varley (athletics)



Sportswoman of the Year nominees:



• Charlotte Atkinson (swimming)

• Sinead Cox (equestrian)

• Kim Dean (para-weight lifting)

• Rachael Franklin (athletics)

• Lizzie Holden (cycling)

• Yasmin Ingham (equestrian)