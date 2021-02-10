Local business sees surge in bookings for summer

A holiday cottage rental agency has reported a significant surge in bookings from off island visitors for this summer.

Island Escapes says it has seen bookings from off island customers steadily rise since the start of January, with advance bookings well up on pre-pandemic levels, despite the Isle of Man border being closed to visitors at this time.

The company has decided to suspend taking further new bookings from overseas customers for the summer season until more clarification is received

Director of Island Escapes, John Keggin said: "We have seen a significant surge in bookings from off island residents for the summer period, July 2021 onwards – particularly over the last 2 weeks”



Meanwhile, Mr Keggin said the Manx Government needs to give clarity to the Island's tourism businesses whether border restrictions will be eased this summer.

He added: “It is obvious that the situation in the United Kingdom is still very serious in relation to Covid-19 but those of us who work in tourism desperately needs some clarity from the Government as to whether tourists are likely to be allowed to visit the Island later this summer, should the United Kingdom situation improve and our own vaccination programme continue as planned. Protecting the island must come first, but with so much positivity about holidaying at home within Britain this year, it is clear residents of the United Kingdom are including the Isle of Man in their thoughts, perhaps boosted by the recent excellent publicity and newly announced Loganair routes”.