Lounge eases wait for patient transfers at Liverpool Airport



© Copyright Richard Hoare and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence.

Patients returning from hospital appointments in the UK have a comfortable venue in which to wait for their flights home, thanks to a new arrangement providing access to an executive lounge at Liverpool Airport.



Coronavirus restrictions in the UK mean that patients must leave hospital after their appointment and should arrive at the airport no more than two hours before their flight – and for some, this has left a question over where to spend time between the two venues.



Now, a solution has been found offering all patients from the Isle of Man travelling through Liverpool for their appointments, access to the privately-run XLR lounge at Liverpool Airport.

All patient transfer patients picked up by Comcabs after their appointment will now be taken directly to the XLR lounge if they arrive at the airport earlier than their check-in allows. Those who are arranging their own transport should contact the Patient Transfer team who will arrange access to the lounge. Once the check-in desk is open, transport will be available to take patients to the terminal building.

