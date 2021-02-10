Funding boost for northern charity

Wed, 10 Feb 2021
The Island’s northern community will benefit from a botanical boost thanks to a grant from Manx Lottery Trust.
The Trust has awarded £3,500 to Jurby and Northern Community Initiatives for local herbology and creative writing for wellbeing workshops.
The aim is to improve the physical, emotional, intellectual and social wellbeing of the people who live and work in Jurby and the surrounding area.
