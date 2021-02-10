NAHT welcomes removal of Education Bill

The NAHT has welcomed the withdrawal of the Education Bill for the Isle of Man.

Education Minister Dr Alex Allinson said his Department is working with the teaching profession to find the best way forward and that work on the Bill is not wasted.

Rob Kelsall, national secretary for school leaders' union NAHT, said: "We welcome the decision to withdraw the Bill by the Education Minister. The failure of the previous administration to work collegiately with head teachers, parents and other stakeholders was its ultimate downfall. The Bill was forged in another time when confrontation not collaboration, was the order of the day.

"Recognition that head teachers should have the autonomy for their school to organise, plan and inspire is to be applauded. Schools should be supported by department staff and be provided with the necessary staffing, financing and resources to inspire and encourage our young people. Going forward we look forward to regrouping with the Department and the Minister to reflect on the journey we have made together over the last twelve months and seize the opportunities it has presented."

Max Kelly, president of NAHT's Isle of Man branch, further commented: "Today's announcement by the Minister for Education comes off the back of strong campaigning by NAHT members in the Isle of Man and we welcome the brave leadership that has, at last, been shown. Today's decision now allows the Department, the profession and NAHT to work through the post-Beaman's landscape and consider issues such as Governance, Inspection, and indeed a shared vision for education in the Isle of Man, so that together a new Bill which captures all of these important developments can be considered in the future."