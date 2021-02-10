Driver escapes injury after car comes off road

Emergency services were called to the Curraghs this morning after a car left the road.

The vehicle had rolled down the embankment before coming to a rest on its side against a tree.

The driver managed to free themselves from the vehicle before the fire service arrived.

Crews made the vehicle safe and the vehicle is awaiting to be recovered.

Police are warning people to drive to the conditions and allow extra time for your journey due to ice.