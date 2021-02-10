Domestic Event Fund extended until the end of September

The Domestic Event Fund has been extended until the end of September.

The initiative is delivered by Business Isle of Man, an Executive Agency of the Department for Enterprise, and has been funded by the £100m Economic Recovery Fund announced by Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan MHK in his budget update to Tynwald in July 2020.



Event organisers can continue to apply for up to 80% of the total costs associated with the development of domestic focused events.

All eligible events such as local markets, festivals, shows, concerts must be focussed on increasing domestic spending through driving footfall into the Island’s towns. Qualifying costs include equipment, entertainment, marketing, insurance, health and safety, and an event organiser.



Community events provide a great stimulus for local businesses by encouraging residents to explore the island, travelling to different towns and villages for special events and experiences, in turn increasing their domestic spending throughout the Island. The post-event reports from events supported by the fund to date have all demonstrated a positive influence on driving footfall into our key towns and so I really look forward to seeing more to come.’



The fund was extended following its success in supporting increased domestic spending over the autumn/winter period through 10 events, which included Onchan Commissioners ‘Onchan Night of Light’, Douglas Borough Council’s ‘The Greatest Show’ and Manx esports ‘Rumble on the Island- Super Smash Bro Tournament’, to name just a few.



Applications for events running up to the 30th September 2021 are now being accepted.