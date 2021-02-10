Latest News Headlines
Crews damp down hotspots at former hotel fire

Wed, 10 Feb 2021


Fire crews have returned to the scene of a major blaze on Tuesday.

A fire broke out at the old Ballacallin Hotel in Dalby in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Crews remain on scene due to some hot spots smoking again on Wednesday.

No safety checks of the building have been carried out yet due to a partial collapse and the roof caving in.

 

 

