Appeal after altercation in Douglas

Thu, 11 Feb 2021
Police are appealing for information following an altercation between two people.
The incident happened between 6:40pm and 7:15pm last Sunday on Bank Hill in Douglas.
Officers say a male and female were involved in the altercation. Damage was also caused to two vehicles.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Headquarters.
