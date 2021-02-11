Latest News Headlines
Appeal after altercation in Douglas

Thu, 11 Feb 2021


Police are appealing for information following an altercation between two people.

The incident happened between 6:40pm and 7:15pm last Sunday on Bank Hill in Douglas.

Officers say a male and female were involved in the altercation. Damage was also caused to two vehicles.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Headquarters.

 

 

