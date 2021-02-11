Latest News Headlines
Sailings to depart early today

Thu, 11 Feb 2021


The Steam Packet Company has confirmed sailings today will depart earlier due to adverse weather.

This morning's 8:45am Ben-my-Chree sailing from Douglas to Heysham will now leave at 8am. Passengers are asked to arrive no later than 7:30am.

The 2:15pm return sailing to Douglas will now depart at 1pm.

Adverse weather is expected sailings until Sunday.

 

