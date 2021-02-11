Sailings to depart early today

Thu, 11 Feb 2021
The Steam Packet Company has confirmed sailings today will depart earlier due to adverse weather.
This morning's 8:45am Ben-my-Chree sailing from Douglas to Heysham will now leave at 8am. Passengers are asked to arrive no later than 7:30am.
The 2:15pm return sailing to Douglas will now depart at 1pm.
Adverse weather is expected sailings until Sunday.
