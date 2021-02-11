Police appeal after car collides with pedestrian

Thu, 11 Feb 2021
Police are appealing for information after a car was involved in collision with a pedestrian in Douglas.
It happened on Tuesday at around 1:10pm outside the garden centre on Vicarage Road.
A female driver of a Silver Range Rover Evoque collided with a pedestrian.
The driver of the car and witnesses are being asked to contact Police Headquarters.
