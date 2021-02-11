Parking restrictions introduced at Nobles Park

Thu, 11 Feb 2021
Parking restrictions have been introduced at Noble's Park.
It follows people leaving their vehicles for unauthorized periods of time.
Douglas Borough Council says campervans and motorhomes were the main culprits for breaking the parking rules.
Parking spaces for people using the park for leisure will be unaffected.
Most areas will see disc zones being introduced with a maximum stay of six hours.
